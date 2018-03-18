App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 18, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Khelo India, a buoyant Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has another initiative up his sleeve

The government is planning to sponsor 1,000 select school-going sportspersons from across India by giving them Rs 5 lakh each year for eight years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to sponsor 1,000 select school-going sportspersons from across India by giving them Rs 5 lakh each year for eight years, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said at the News18 Rising India Summit on Saturday.

The intention behind the scheme is to identify talent early and help shape youngsters to become champions in their respective sports.

To do so, the government will partner with CBSE schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country and indentify the best possible candidates, who will then be given Rs 5 lakh in cash every year.

In Pics: Best photos from News18's marquee event

related news

“There is always this problem that capable athletes usually don't get sponsors as the brands want to get an already established star on board…We will even go to the extent of DNA testing and when we will have the final few selected kids, we will sponsor them,” Rathore said.

The sports minister and former Olympic silver medalist also spoke at length about the recently-concluded Khelo India Games, which saw school students from across the country battle it out in various sports disciplines.

"When I was watching Khelo India on television, I didn't realise that it was competition between kids from India, rather it seemed like an international competition and it was very heartening," Rathore said.

The former ace shooter pointed out that for one to become a sports hero, he or she needs to have a live audience watching them perform. The Khelo India Games gave a lot of youngsters that platform.

tags #Khelo India #Rising India Summit #Sports

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC