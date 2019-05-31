After elections, Congress Odisha unit likely to be reorganised

Following its rout in the recent Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha, the Congress is likely to restructure the party organisation in the state, a senior leader indicated after a review meeting on Thursday.

AICC's Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh held the closed-door meeting with state leaders including those who contested the recent assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Both winners and losers in the elections were present, party sources said.

Singh indicated that the state unit of the party will be overhauled and restructured.

Winning only nine of the 147 assembly seats, the Congress was relegated to the third position in the state assembly and lost its status as main opposition. It managed to secure only one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Singh said stern action will be taken against leaders and workers who are found responsible for the electoral debacle, while those who have worked hard will be rewarded.

The Congress has already constituted a 21-member team led by senior leader Narasingha Mishra, who has won from Bolangir assembly constituency, to ascertain the reason behind party's poor show in the recently concluded polls, he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said he was in favour of dissolution of the PCC and formation of a new team comprising young members to give new vigour to the organisation.

Patnaik faced defeat in both the assembly seats he had contested.

Senior leader and Chhattisgarh minister, T S Singh Deo said the vote share of the Congress has nosedived to 16 percent in the state and concrete steps must be taken forthwith to increase it to at least 30 percent.

All steps will be taken after the committee led by Narasingha Mishra submits its report, he said.

Congress, Singh Deo said, should be revived in order to be able to provide a viable political alternative in the state and regain votes snatched away by other parties.

The OPCC also adopted a resolution reposing full faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and requesting him to restructure and strengthen the party.