Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test positive for COVID-19 on sets of Jugg Jug Jeeyo: Report

Besides Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:20 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan (Image: News18)
Actor Varun Dhawan (Image: News18)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of their film Jugg Jug Jeeyo, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The report says the film's director Raj Mehta has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Adhering to the COVID-19 protocols as set down by the government, the shooting of the film has been halted, and it will remain suspended until the two actors and the director recover and complete their mandatory quarantine period.

Besides Dhawan and Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. While initial reports had suggested that Anil Kapoor, too, had been infected, a report by Filmfare said the actor tested negative.

The film marks the debut of Youtuber Prajakta Koli and Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after six years. According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Jugg Jug Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy which went on floors last month.
#Current Affairs #Entertainment #India
first published: Dec 4, 2020 04:20 pm

