you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Actor Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office to record statement

Sara Ali Khan name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, officials said.

PTI

Actor Sara Ali Khan reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to record her statement in connection with drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

She reached the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate around 1 pm.

Her name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, officials said.

Sara was Rajput's co-star in "Kedarnath" film.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narcotics Control Bureau #Sara Ali Khan #Sushant Singh Rajput

