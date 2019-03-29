App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP files complaint with EC against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating poll code

In a letter to the Election Commission, the AAP legal cell alleged that the Prime Minister talked about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan, during the interview to obtain political gains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The AAP on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his reference to the Armed Forces in a recent interview was in violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the AAP legal cell alleged that the Prime Minister talked about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan, during the interview to obtain political gains.

The AAP said that the EC has given specific instructions for not using photographs of defence personnel and also asked parties not to make any reference to the Armed Forces during the political campaign, doing which would be seen as a violation of the poll code.

"Using his (Abhinandan) name in an interview with an intention to obtain political gain is a complete violation of the model code of conduct," the AAP alleged in the letter.

related news

Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.

The AAP urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the said violation of the poll code by the highest public functionary of the country - the prime minister himself and take appropriate action as per laws, the letter said.

The party also quoted the official Twitter handle of the BJP which posted Modi's quotes related to the Armed Forces.

Reacting to this, Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashok Goel said, "BJP thinks national security should be an issue in the elections and no violation of model code of conduct is involved in lauding the bravery of our soldiers."
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #AAP #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

From Job Cards to Law Against Witch-Hunt: An Election Manifesto for Si ...

Naidu a 'U-Turn' Babu, KCR Advanced Assembly Polls on Advice of Astrol ...

PM Modi’s Biopic Trailer Released, Cyrus Speaks To Vivek Oberoi Abou ...

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Theresa May's Brexit Deal for a Third Time

AAP Files Complaint with EC Against PM Narendra Modi for Violating Pol ...

Nirav Modi Denied Bail For the Second Time, But London Court Says Indi ...

BJD Announces Names of 18 Candidates, Drops 6 Sitting MLAs

Trade Ministry Proposes Delaying Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar bag brace apiec ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Rashid Khan remove Jos Bu ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.