59 Chinese apps banned in India to get chance to submit clarification: Report

All the banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including short video sharing app TikTok, would be given a chance to submit their clarifications, reported The Hindu citing an official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

On June 29, the central government banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The ban also came in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

However, the IT ministry would give the banned platforms a chance to submit their clarifications in line with provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, said the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Following the ban, TikTok has gone offline in the country. The app has also been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app had 200 million users in India.

In a statement, TikTok India Head Nikhil Gandhi said the company had not shared any information of its users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government, and that it placed the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

Meanwhile, China has voiced strong concern over the move.

Reacting to India's ban of the Chinese apps at a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing, spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "China has noted the press release issued by the Indian side with strong concern and is now verifying the situation."

Also read | From Chingari to Roposo, here are five apps you can use as TikTok alternatives

"I want to stress that the Chinese government always asks the Chinese businesses to abide by international rules, local laws and regulations in their business cooperation with foreign countries," he said.

"The Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the legitimate and legal rights of the international investors including the Chinese ones,” he added.