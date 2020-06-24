3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Patanjali Ayurved on June 23 launched Coronil, an ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19. Hours after the launch, the Ministry of AYUSH directed Patanjali to stop advertising or publicising claims related to their new coronavirus medicine and to furnish details and reports based on which it claims the drug can cure coronavirus.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand what are the ministry's concerns and what should consumers make of it?