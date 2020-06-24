App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Patanjali’s Coronil under AYUSH ministry's lens, will it sustain scientific rigour?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand what are the ministry's concerns and what should consumers make of it?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Patanjali Ayurved on June 23 launched Coronil, an ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19. Hours after the launch, the Ministry of AYUSH directed Patanjali to stop advertising or publicising claims related to their new coronavirus medicine and to furnish details and reports based on which it claims the drug can cure coronavirus.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand what are the ministry's concerns and what should consumers make of it?

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #Companies #coronavirus #Coronil #Patanjali Ayurved #video

