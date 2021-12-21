MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

3 foreign returnees test COVID-19 positive in Manipur

All the three persons are residents of Manipur’s Imphal West district and they arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here on Sunday.

PTI
December 21, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Three foreign returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, a health department official said. Of the three persons, two returned from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and one from Canada, the official said.

The three persons have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital for treatment on Monday, the official said.

Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to find whether they have been infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the official added.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Manipur #Omicron
first published: Dec 21, 2021 08:47 am

