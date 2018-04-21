App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 21, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

3 arrested for betting on IPL matches

They were arrested on Friday from an area under the New Mandi police station. Five mobile phones and Rs 1,200 were also seized

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three people, including a woman, were arrested on charges of betting on IPL matches, police said.

They were arrested on Friday from an area under the New Mandi police station. Five mobile phones and Rs 1,200 were also seized, Station House Officer Harsaran Sharma said.

The accused were identified as Sachin, Ahlawat and Shehzadi, the officer said.

The bets were placed on Whatsapp groups. They are being interrogated, the SHO said.

tags #betting #cricket #India #IPL 2018 #Sports

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.