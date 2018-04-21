3 arrested for betting on IPL matches

Three people, including a woman, were arrested on charges of betting on IPL matches, police said.

They were arrested on Friday from an area under the New Mandi police station. Five mobile phones and Rs 1,200 were also seized, Station House Officer Harsaran Sharma said.

The accused were identified as Sachin, Ahlawat and Shehzadi, the officer said.

The bets were placed on Whatsapp groups. They are being interrogated, the SHO said.