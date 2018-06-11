App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

19 years on, son joins father’s battalion after he was martyred in Kargil war

Lance Naik Bachan Singh was killed on June 12, 1999 after his battalion was attacked in Tololing in Kargil

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hitesh Kumar (25) passed out of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Sunday after he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Not only that, he was commissioned into the same battalion as his martyred father.

After the ceremony, he paid tributes to his deceased father, Lance Naik Bachan Singh of 2nd Battalion of Rajputana Rifles, who was martyred during the Kargil war on June 12, 1999.  Hitesh was just six years old when his father passed away. A determined Hitesh had then resolved to join the Army and serve the nation just like his father. He worked hard for the next 19 years and accomplished this feat.

Rishpal Singh, who was in Bachan Singh’s battalion, was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "Bachan was a brave soldier. When our battalion was attacked at Tololing, he was shot in the head and died on the battlefield. We lost 17 soldiers that day, including Maj Vivek Gupta from Dehradun. I am glad Bachan's son has received his commission. His father would have been proud of him."

On Sunday, Hitesh received a warm welcome from his family, friends and police officers in Muzaffarnagar. His mother, who has dedicated her life to raising her two sons, was beaming with pride after Hitesh was commissioned. She told the reporters that her younger son, Hemant, is also preparing to join the Army.

related news

Hitesh was quoted as saying, "For 19 years, I dreamt of joining the Army. It became my mother's dream too. Now I want to serve my country with pride and honesty."
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Dehradun #Indian Army #Kargil War #martyr

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.