19 years on, son joins father’s battalion after he was martyred in Kargil war

Hitesh Kumar (25) passed out of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Sunday after he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Not only that, he was commissioned into the same battalion as his martyred father.

After the ceremony, he paid tributes to his deceased father, Lance Naik Bachan Singh of 2nd Battalion of Rajputana Rifles, who was martyred during the Kargil war on June 12, 1999. Hitesh was just six years old when his father passed away. A determined Hitesh had then resolved to join the Army and serve the nation just like his father. He worked hard for the next 19 years and accomplished this feat.

Rishpal Singh, who was in Bachan Singh’s battalion, was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "Bachan was a brave soldier. When our battalion was attacked at Tololing, he was shot in the head and died on the battlefield. We lost 17 soldiers that day, including Maj Vivek Gupta from Dehradun. I am glad Bachan's son has received his commission. His father would have been proud of him."

On Sunday, Hitesh received a warm welcome from his family, friends and police officers in Muzaffarnagar. His mother, who has dedicated her life to raising her two sons, was beaming with pride after Hitesh was commissioned. She told the reporters that her younger son, Hemant, is also preparing to join the Army.

Hitesh was quoted as saying, "For 19 years, I dreamt of joining the Army. It became my mother's dream too. Now I want to serve my country with pride and honesty."