What makes migrating to Canada more beneficial than the U.S.? Things to consider

Quality of life, affordable healthcare, stunning landscapes, and welcoming people—Canada has acquired a reputation as a country that embraces immigrants, even competing with the US in popularity as a destination of choice for Indian immigrants. For those contemplating a move to North America, Canada may offer more than the United States.

What do they both have to offer?

Although both countries have significant opportunities and qualities to offer, multiple factors must be looked at and compared to choose the best option in the long term. So, let's take a look.

Residency: With the several changes made under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has become the most welcoming country for immigrants and refugees. The Canadian government extends financial help to those who face a monetary crisis. They also made several changes in the last few years to ease the immigration process for immigrants and their families. In addition, a person with citizenship or permanent residency can be a sponsor for family members to settle in the country. These reasons make most immigrants wish to apply for permanent residency in Canada instead of the U.S.

Visa: When deciding which country is preferred, a crucial factor to always consider is the visa and its requirements. Although the specifications of a visa may be based on the type of migration, the immigration process in the U.S. is significantly more complex and difficult to gauge. In contrast, the processing and requirements in Canada are more accessible and straightforward.

Since the rules and regulations of the H1B visa, the nonimmigrant visa that permits U.S. employers to hire foreign employees, have tightened, the process of getting a green card or permanent residency has become more difficult and delayed. On the other hand, Canada offers permanent residency to most PR applicants within a year, making a stark difference in application and processing time.

Lifestyle: When comparing the U.S. and Canada, Canada is seen to be more accepting and open to immigrants, offering a strong social safety net with much lower levels of gun crime. Considered the second-best country, Canada is the most recommended for its cultural influence and quality of life. Although the United States is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, the higher standard of living offered by Canada makes it more beneficial. However, the climatic conditions may not always be the best here. With long, cold winters, the Great White North also has its limitations.

When comparing the cost of living between the two countries, the U.S. is seen as being more expensive in terms of groceries, rent, and restaurant prices. However, wages offered are generally higher in the U.S., while taxes are significantly higher in Canada, making the U.S. the cheaper option in certain circumstances.

Healthcare: An important factor to consider when moving is the cost of private healthcare. In the U.S., healthcare costs can be excessively high, increasing the need for health insurance. Although this insurance is often provided by employers, it is essential to check whether you need supplementary coverage due to the possible debts these costs may bring forth. Nevertheless, despite the cost, the U.S. provides some of the world’s best medical facilities and treatments.

On the other hand, everyone can access the healthcare system that Canada offers because it is free and publicly funded. Medicare, the Canadian universal healthcare system, provides low-cost public insurance to permanent residents. However, it is important to note that access to this coverage will be granted after a waiting period. On average, the resident receives their health card after three months of waiting. Another factor to keep in mind is that the Canadian healthcare system does not cover everything; expats may still need to opt for private insurance.

Overall, the healthcare systems in both countries are quite different, but it is important to consider these factors.

Education: The significant difference seen in this factor lies in their university systems. In Canada, the education system is more similar to that in the UK, with comparatively lower tuition fees than in the U.S. Since universities in Canada set their fee structure, they are affordable even to foreign students. This can be an advantage for foreign students who wish to study abroad but are concerned about finances.

In contrast, since the U.S. has a larger number of private universities, including Ivy League universities, the expenses involved in studying here can be significantly higher. Students also tend to graduate from these colleges with substantial debt. Nevertheless, plenty of scholarships are offered to act as financial aid.

Additionally, it would be beneficial to research these options to know if you would qualify for financial assistance. Since both countries offer excellent higher education opportunities, identify the courses you are interested in and pick the country of your choice.

Job Security and Average Work Hours: Post-pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has catered to ensuring the job security of Canadian citizens as well as immigrants to the country. The country has experienced a consistent drop in its unemployment rate as a result of its economic recovery strategy. As of 2019, the employment rate in Canada is 5.6%. In contrast, the U.S. unemployment rate was estimated to be 10.2% in 2020.

In addition, Canadian work schedules and holidays are generally more lenient than those in the United States. The typical workweek for an employee in the federally regulated sector of Canada is eight hours per day, or forty hours total. This is followed by a minimum of ten paid days of leave per year.

All done! So, what next?

Keeping these factors in mind, make sure to make the right choice for you. With a whole lot of benefits to offer, Canada may be your preferred country. However, with differences in circumstances and needs, you must research further and refer to official websites if necessary. Happy travelling!

Here are some quick reminders:

What is the cost of applying for a residence visa?

In the U.S., since there are many ways to attain citizenship, the cost of an application may vary from $460 to $1760. In contrast, the application fee for permanent residency in Canada is $1,365 (Canadian dollars).

How long do these applications take?

An ideal permanent residency application takes 6 to 8 months in Canada. In contrast, the processing time for U.S. citizenship may take 18–24 months on average.

What is the acceptance rate?

Out of the applications reviewed each year in the U.S., 70% of the forms are left pending, while 23% of the applications are approved by the USCIS.

In Canada, 97% of people who applied for permanent residency were accepted.

Can the visa holders bring dependents with them?

In both Canada and the U.S., family members (spouse, common-law partner, and dependent children) may join the primary applicant in immigration procedures and be granted permanent status.

Some Useful Tips:

Both countries actively encourage people to apply for visas due to their welcoming cultures and diverse populations.

This indicates that there are large Indian and South Asian communities in both countries. This is particularly seen in Chicago, Texas, and New York in the U.S. and in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Brampton in Canada.

Although they are both known for their welcoming attitudes, issues of racism may still arise. However, gun control and the laws instilled in these regulations are stricter in Canada.

These aspects may be kept in mind before planning further