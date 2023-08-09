Syphilis: Everything you need to know about the danger behind painless sores on genitals

Syphilis: The syphilis can enter the body via direct contact with syphilis sores, known as chancres, found on the genitals, anus, rectum, lips, or mouth of an infected individual (Image: Canva)

If you notice a painless sore on the genitals, rectum, or in your mouth that eventually transforms into a rash, know that it could indicate an underlying condition called syphilis.

A systemic infection caused by Treponema pallidum, syphilis spreads through sexual contact and usually starts as a painless sore. But when the disease progresses, it passes through various stages, and the symptoms tend to change at every step.

The bacteria can enter the body via direct contact with syphilis sores, known as chancres, found on the genitals, anus, rectum, lips, or mouth of an infected individual. Syphilis can also be transmitted by vertical transmission from an infected mother to her foetus during pregnancy or delivery. This may result in premature birth, stillbirth, low birth weight, and miscarriages.

If left untreated, syphilis may lead to neurological manifestations like meningitis, stroke and cranial nerve palsies. It may further cause dementia and weakening of the muscles (called paresis) in later stages.

According to an article published in PubMed Central, the spread of syphilis depends on several factors, such as how often people acquire new sexual partners or how long the condition remains contagious.

Barrier methods such as condoms, counselling to reduce risky behaviours, screening, and timely treatment can help prevent the spread of syphilis and reduce its incidence. Many risk factors increase the likelihood of contracting syphilis. These factors include:

History repeats: People who have previously experienced syphilis are not immune to the infection. If you were infected earlier, there is a chance you will acquire it again if you do not continue the treatment for the stipulated period.

MSM: Men who have sex with men have a higher risk of contracting syphilis, as it is speculated that anal intercourse is more common among MSM.

Sexual partnerships: The risk of getting sexually transmitted infections increases when you have more than one sexual partner, particularly those unfamiliar to you, and you are not using contraceptive methods.

Co-infection with other STIs: Those already suffering from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), like gonorrhoea or chlamydia, are more likely to contract syphilis. These infections can create sores or ulcers, making it easier for the syphilis bacteria to enter the body.

Drugs and alcohol: The influence of drugs and alcohol can diminish rational thinking, leading individuals to take actions usually avoided. In these moments, they might embrace reckless sexual behaviours like unprotected intercourse or having multiple partners, thereby elevating the likelihood of transmitting syphilis and other infections.

Lack of awareness: Limited access to healthcare, lack of education about safe sexual practices, and poor living conditions can contribute to a higher risk of syphilis transmission.

Treatment:

Researchers have found that azithromycin is equally effective as penicillin shots in curing early-stage syphilis. This is a piece of helpful news, particularly for regions with limited resources. Penicillin shots can trigger allergies, and they require cold storage and administration by trained individuals. Moreover, researchers are actively working on creating a single-dose pill that can safely cure syphilis when taken orally.