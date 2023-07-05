Polycystic ovary syndrome: Manage PCOS symptoms with weight loss, exercise and diet tips

f not timely addressed, it can lead to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases with disturbance in cholesterol levels (Image: Canva)

Are you experiencing irregular menses? Do you notice unwanted and excessive facial hair and acne? You might be suffering from PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome), a condition that affects about 8 to 13 percent of women in the reproductive age group.

Ovaries, the reproductive organs in females, produce the ovum once every month after adolescence is reached. That ovum, when fertilised, can lead to pregnancy. If not fertilised, it usually results in menstruation. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition common in females, caused by the imbalance of hormones. It is characterised by the overproduction of androgens (the male reproductive hormone) by the ovaries. Though it is true that the majority of women who suffer from PCOS are overweight, lean PCOS is also gaining scrutiny in the last few years. The condition's symptoms progress at a snail’s pace after menarche (the first menstrual bleeding). It may also be associated with derangement in insulin dynamics.

The aetiology of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) can include hereditary factors in families and long-term, low-grade inflammation, which can stimulate the polycystic ovaries to produce excess androgens.

According to an article on PubMed Central, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome has features like a reduction in fertility and the frequency of ovulation. Irregular menstrual cycles and elevated levels of androgen can lead to excessive facial and body hair growth (hirsutism) accompanied by acne.

Multiple cysts can be seen on the ultrasonogram that can aid in the diagnosis, along with the Rotterdam criteria. If not timely addressed, it can lead to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases with disturbance in cholesterol levels. Due to its effects on daily life, it can result in anxiety and depression.

Here are a few changes that you can make to your routine to help control Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Anti-inflammatory diet: Including food like tomatoes, almonds, walnuts, green leafy vegetables like spinach, and also fruits like strawberries, cherries, and oranges to your diet can soothe the inflammation that causes ovaries to release androgens.

Mindfulness: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome has been known to have deleterious effects on mental health. Practising mindfulness through meditation and breathing exercises is a helpful way to keep anxiety and depression at bay. There are several applications available that help in guided mediation.

Run: When regularly performed, all forms of physical aerobic exercise, including running, brisk walking, swimming, and biking, can help maintain a standard body mass index. It also has a beneficial influence on mental health.

Avoid refined carbohydrates: They can result in inflammation and fuel insulin resistance in the body and hence must be steered clear of. Controlling the portion size of white bread, pastries, muffins, or any sweet dessert is recommended. You can opt for low-sugar muffins with a healthier base than white flour. Pasta that is made from bean flour is also a wise alternative.

Rest well: A good night’s sleep is crucial for preventing complications of PCOS. If you save most of your work for the wee hours, you must consider rescheduling your timetable and allow your circadian to function smoothly by sleeping at night. This lets your natural sleep-wake cycle, regulated by the hormone melatonin, to function correctly and promote better sleep.

You are advised to consult your gynaecologist on noticing any abnormal symptoms.