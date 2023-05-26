Best fitness apps of 2023: No less than a personal trainer, your exercise routines need this buddy

Cult.fit offers a range of workout experiences with a holistic approach towards fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being

Although most of us wish to stay fit and healthy, not everybody is a fan of hitting the gym everyday. Enter fitness apps to the rescue. A good health and fitness app is no less than a personal trainer — it can do everything from guiding your workout sessions to motivating you to push harder to helping you follow a diet routine. If you're looking for some latest fitness apps in India to support your fitness journey, here are some top options to consider.

cult.fit

Probably the most famous fitness app across the board, cult.fit offers a range of workout experiences with a holistic approach towards fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. Although this fitness and wellness powerhouse got fitness enthusiasts queuing up before its fitness centres, it is the app that people turned to once the pandemic hit. Since then, it has been guiding thousands of subscribers through virtual sessions on yoga, workout, dance, strength training, and more. It also provides personalised meal plans, health recipes, and meditation sessions to promote overall well-being. The app features professional trainers, real-time feedback, and a supportive community, making it an excellent choice for individuals of all fitness levels.

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe is another popular fitness app that offers personalised diet plans, workout routines, and health coaching services. Track your food intake, count calories, and monitor your daily progress. The app also provides access to a team of nutritionists and fitness experts who can offer constant guidance and support. With its user-friendly interface and extensive database of Indian foods, HealthifyMe is a great tool for those seeking to manage their weight and improve their overall health.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal helps users track their calorie intake, exercise sessions, and nutrition. With a large food database, barcode scanning feature, and recipe calculator, it allows users to easily monitor their dietary choices. The app also syncs with various fitness trackers and devices, making it convenient for tracking workouts and progress. MyFitnessPal's strong community aspect provides support and motivation through challenges, forums, and sharing achievements.

FITTR

FITTR, formerly famous as SQUATS, claims to be the world's largest community-first fitness and nutrition brand. It offers personalised workout plans, diet recommendations, and an active community of users. This app’s unique feature is its FITTR Live, which provides live workout sessions conducted by experienced trainers. The app also includes a tracking system to monitor progress, a recipe library, and informative articles on fitness and nutrition.

Nike Training Club

The name itself is enough for people to trust this app! Started by Nike, the world's leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic products, Nike Training Club is a popular fitness app that provides access to a vast collection of workouts led by professional trainers. It offers workout plans for different goals, including strength, endurance, and mobility. The app includes video tutorials, audio guidance, and personalised recommendations based on user preferences and fitness levels. Nike Training Club also features challenges and rewards to keep users motivated and engaged.