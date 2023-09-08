English
    7 best quad exercises for sculpted leg muscles

    Incorporate these seven quad exercises into your workout routine to strengthen and tone those leg muscles effectively. 

    Sushmita Srivastav
    September 08, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    Exercise and fitness for leg muscles Barbell Squats (Image: Canva)

    Best exercises for leg muscles: Barbell squats are a fundamental compound exercise that targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes (Image: Canva)

    On a mission to get those lean, powerful leg muscles? Pay attention to your quadriceps! This group of four powerful muscles make up the front of your thighs, providing not only stability to your knees but also enhancing the overall aesthetics and performance of your legs. Whether you're an experienced gym-freak or just starting your fitness journey, these seven quad-blasting exercises will help you achieve those enviable sculpted legs you’ve been dreaming of.

    1. Barbell Squats

    Barbell squats are a fundamental compound exercise that targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.


    How to perform:


    • Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and the barbell resting on your upper traps.

    • Keep your chest up, back straight, and core engaged as you slowly bend your knees and hips to lower your body.

    • Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as far as your flexibility allows.

    • Push through your heels to return to the starting position, exhaling as you stand up.

    • Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

    2. Leg Press

    The leg press machine is another fantastic tool for targeting your quads.

    How to perform:


    • Sit down on the leg press machine with your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform.

    • Push the platform upward by extending your knees and hips until your legs are almost fully extended.

    • Slowly lower the platform until your knees are at a 90-degree angle.

    • Push the platform back up to the starting position.

    • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

    3. Lunges

    Lunges are a versatile exercise that not only works your quads but also engages your glutes and hamstrings, while not requiring any equipment.


    How to perform:


    • Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

    • Take a step forward with your right leg, lowering your body until both knees are bent at 90-degree angles.

    • Push off your right foot to return to the starting position.

    • Repeat with your left leg.

    • Continue alternating legs for the desired number of repetitions.

    4. Bulgarian Split Squats

    Exercise and fitness for leg muscles Bulgarian Split Squats (Image: Canva) Best exercises for leg muscles: The Bulgarian Split Squats is a single-leg exercise intensifies the focus on your quads and also improves balance (Image: Canva)


    How to perform:


    • Stand facing away from a bench or sturdy surface.

    • Place your right foot behind you on the bench.

    • Lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the ground.

    • Push through your left heel to return to the starting position.

    • Repeat on the other leg.

    • Continue alternating legs for the desired number of repetitions.

    5. Leg Extensions

    Leg extensions are a quintessential isolation exercise for the quads.


    How to perform:


    • Sit on the leg extension machine with your back against the backrest.

    • Hook your ankles under the padded lever.

    • Extend your legs until they are straight, then lower them back down.

    • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

    6. Hack Squats

    Hack squats offer an excellent alternative to traditional barbell squats.


    How to perform:


    • Stand on the hack squat machine with your shoulders under the pads.

    • Place your feet shoulder-width apart.

    • Bend your knees and lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

    • Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

    • Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

    7. Step-Ups

    Exercise and fitness for leg muscles step up exercises (Image: Canva) Best exercises for leg muscles: Step-ups are a fantastic exercise for both quads and cardiovascular fitness (Image: Canva)


    How to perform:


    • Stand in front of a sturdy bench or platform.

    • Step up onto the bench with your right foot.

    • Straighten your right leg and bring your left foot up to meet it.

    • Step back down with your left foot, followed by your right.

    • Continue alternating legs for the desired number of repetitions.

    Remember to start with a weight or difficulty level that challenges you but allows for proper form. As you progress, gradually increase the weight or intensity to continue seeing impressive results. Don't forget to warm up before each session and cool down afterward to prevent injury and aid in muscle recovery. With dedication and consistency, those sculpted leg muscles will be yours to flaunt in no time.

    Sushmita Srivastav An independent journalist and editor, Sushmita writes on diverse topics, ranging from travel, food, fitness and health, to luxury, culture, and everything in between.
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 03:40 pm

