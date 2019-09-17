UIDAI on Aadhaar card updates: No documents required for changes in photo, email id, gender and even biometrics

Aadhaar cardholders can now get their personal details such as the registered mobile number, email id, photograph and even biometrics updated without submitting any documents. As per a notification by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), no documents will be needed to update these details and cardholders can simply walk into any Aadhaar Centre referred to as Aadhaar Seva Kendra to get these changes done.



“No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number and Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For an appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra,” UIDAI tweeted on September 13.

In another tweet, UIDAI reiterated that Aadhaar enrolment is free and card seekers must not pay any charges to any agent or operator for enrolment.

To make any changes in other Aadhaar data such as name, address etc., cardholders will not be required to pay more than Rs 50, the tweet highlighted asking people to strictly avoid paying anything over the stipulated fee.

