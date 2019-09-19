The price you pay for petrol: Here's how it is calculated

Watch this video to understand the various components that make-up the final price that you pay for petrol and diesel.
Petrol and diesel prices saw the biggest hike of 25 paise and 26 paise per litre, respectively, since July 5 in Mumbai on September 18.
This came after drone strikes at Saudi Aramco plants due to which oil prices surged.Watch this video to understand the various components that make-up the final price that you pay for petrol and diesel.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:27 am