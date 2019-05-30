App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The $1 club: Find out the CEOs who take minimum compensation

Several other CEOs are members of the much talked about '$1 club', a practice that is a matter of pride amongst Silicon Valley giants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
About a year ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai turned down a grant of restricted stock, according to media reports. Pichai felt he was already being paid generously.

This came at a time when tech companies were facing a lot of criticism for the massive gap between the employee’s pay and the CEO’s pay.

Pichai isn't the only big name who refused a handsome paycheck. Several other CEOs are members of the much talked about '$1 club', a practice that is a matter of pride amongst Silicon Valley giants.

Watch the video to find out more.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Google #Sundar Pichai #video #World News

