The $1 club: Find out the CEOs who take minimum compensation

About a year ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai turned down a grant of restricted stock, according to media reports. Pichai felt he was already being paid generously.

This came at a time when tech companies were facing a lot of criticism for the massive gap between the employee’s pay and the CEO’s pay.

Pichai isn't the only big name who refused a handsome paycheck. Several other CEOs are members of the much talked about '$1 club', a practice that is a matter of pride amongst Silicon Valley giants.