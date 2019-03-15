Reporter's Take | WhatsApp testing reverse image search to curb fake news

The Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections recently and the Model Code of Conduct was also imposed.

The MCC, this time around, included rules to follow for social media platforms as well. The Indian government has also been pressing social media and messaging apps to curb fake news.

After this persisting pressure, Whatsapp has started testing the reverse image search feature with an intention to release it soon.

Anupa Kujur gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out more about this new feature of the messaging app.