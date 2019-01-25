App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | The robots are coming: Amazon’s new ‘delivery boy’

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalker to discuss the neighbourhood delivery robot Amazon Scout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After an attempt to start delivering products using drones, online shopping website Amazon will soon deliver products using robots.

The Seattle-based company is testing its robot called Amazon Scout, which will be used to deliver products in the neighbourhood.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to discuss the neighbourhood delivery robot Amazon Scout.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Amazon #Amazon Scout #Business #Reporter’s Take #video

