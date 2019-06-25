App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Piyush Goyal warns e-tailers to follow Press Note 2

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay tells Sakshi Batra about the meet between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with e-commerce companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with major e-commerce companies on June 24 to discuss various issues.

At the meet, Goyal directed e-tailers to follow Press Note 2, which speaks of protocols to be observed for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

In this episode of Reporter's Take Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay shares all the details of the meeting with Sakshi Batra.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #E-commerce #Economy #Ministry of Commerce #Piyush Goyal #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.