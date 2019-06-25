Reporter's Take | Piyush Goyal warns e-tailers to follow Press Note 2

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay tells Sakshi Batra about the meet between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with e-commerce companies.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with major e-commerce companies on June 24 to discuss various issues.
At the meet, Goyal directed e-tailers to follow Press Note 2, which speaks of protocols to be observed for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).
In this episode of Reporter's Take Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay shares all the details of the meeting with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:21 pm