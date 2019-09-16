Reporter's Take | No more underreporting of faulty vehicle data, thanks to Motor Vehicle Act

Vehicle manufacturers will have to notify the central government every time a recall is made
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has made it difficult for vehicle manufacturers to avoid making an announcement of a recall, as they will have to notify the central government every time a recall is made.
“Where a manufacturer notices a defect in a motor vehicle manufactured by him, he shall inform the Central Government of the defect and initiate recall proceedings and in such case the manufacturer shall not be liable to pay fine,” states the Act.Nachiket Deuskar chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about this development.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:22 pm