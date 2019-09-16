App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | No more underreporting of faulty vehicle data, thanks to Motor Vehicle Act

Vehicle manufacturers will have to notify the central government every time a recall is made

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has made it difficult for vehicle manufacturers to avoid making an announcement of a recall, as they will have to notify the central government every time a recall is made.

“Where a manufacturer notices a defect in a motor vehicle manufactured by him, he shall inform the Central Government of the defect and initiate recall proceedings and in such case the manufacturer shall not be liable to pay fine,” states the Act.

Nachiket Deuskar chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about this development.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:22 pm

