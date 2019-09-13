App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | No Indian university features in top 300 global list

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore dropped 50 places compared to its previous year's ranking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian universities did not figure in the top 300 of the latest World University Rankings, compiled by Times Higher Education.

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore dropped 50 places compared to its previous year's ranking to feature in the 301-350 ranking group in the current year.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to understand how the overall trend has been for Indian educational institutions in the current rankings.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #education #India #Reporter’s Take #video

