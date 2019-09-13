Reporter's Take | No Indian university features in top 300 global list

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore dropped 50 places compared to its previous year's ranking.
Indian universities did not figure in the top 300 of the latest World University Rankings, compiled by Times Higher Education.
Indian Institute of Science Bangalore dropped 50 places compared to its previous year's ranking to feature in the 301-350 ranking group in the current year.
Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to understand how the overall trend has been for Indian educational institutions in the current rankings.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 04:01 pm