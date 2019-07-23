App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Is the auto sector slowdown spilling over to the banking system?

Kotak Mahindra Bank said on July 22 that auto loans which form 8 percent of its consolidated advances are witnessing a demand in slowdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian automobile sector, which has been hit with a slowdown in sales since 2018, has also seen cuts in production volumes. Industry data released earlier in July reflected a decline of 12.34 percent in vehicle sales in June.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in a conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand whether the slowdown in the auto sector is spilling over the banking sector.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:43 pm

