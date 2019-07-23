Reporter's Take | Is the auto sector slowdown spilling over to the banking system?

The Indian automobile sector, which has been hit with a slowdown in sales since 2018, has also seen cuts in production volumes. Industry data released earlier in July reflected a decline of 12.34 percent in vehicle sales in June.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said on July 22 that auto loans which form 8 percent of its consolidated advances are witnessing a demand in slowdown.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in a conversation with Parnika Sokhi to understand whether the slowdown in the auto sector is spilling over the banking sector.