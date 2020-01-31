Reporter's Take | Is it time to give up petrol and switch to electric cars?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand if this is the right time to purchase EVs.
The government has been pushing the production of electric vehicles in India. Apart from that, it has announced policies for the rollout of charging infrastructure for EVs.
The prices of EVs have also come down because of various incentives. In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand if this is the right time to purchase EVs.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.