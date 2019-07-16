Reporter's Take | Flaw in Whatsapp and Telegram allows hacker to manipulate images

Whatsapp has given a statement that it is looking into the issue meaning that this problem has not been solved yet.
A storage flaw in Whatsapp and Telegram may allow hackers to manipulate multimedia messages sent on these platforms, a research has found.
If images from these apps are in the external storage, the hackers may also be able to gain access to them.In this episode of Reporter's Take, Stanford Masters chats with Jerome Anthony to find out how this storage flaw may affect the end user.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:19 pm