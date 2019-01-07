App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 06:15 PM IST

Reporter's Take | CAIT opposes extension of Feb 1 deadline

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out whether the government will extend the Feb 1 deadline for online marketplaces and what is the update on the upcoming e-commerce policy.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has strongly opposed extension of the deadline for implementation of new FDI guidelines for e-commerce.

On the other hand, the e-commerce sector, unhappy with updated FDI guidelines, has been pressing for extension of the deadline.

First Published on Jan 7, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #India #Reporter’s Take #Technology #video

