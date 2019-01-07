Reporter's Take | CAIT opposes extension of Feb 1 deadline

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has strongly opposed extension of the deadline for implementation of new FDI guidelines for e-commerce.

On the other hand, the e-commerce sector, unhappy with updated FDI guidelines, has been pressing for extension of the deadline.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out whether the government will extend the Feb 1 deadline for online marketplaces and what is the update on the upcoming e-commerce policy.