Millennial Pulse | Why does questioning the government make us anti-national, ask students

As the world’s biggest democracy prepares to cast their vote, Moneycontrol speaks to first-time voters, who form a considerable chunk of eligible voters this time.

In this edition of Millennial Pulse, Moneycontrol's Aakriti Handa gets in a conversation with students of SCM Sophia College in Mumbai to understand the concerns of young, first-time voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

With the political discourse taking rapid turns – the Congress promising Rs 72,000 to the 20 percent most poor families under their NYAY scheme, and the BJP slamming the Congress over the coinage of ‘Hindu terror’, the students enthusiastically discussed the wide spectra of issues that affect them as first-time voters.

Watch the video to get an insight of what the urban educated youth have to say about the efficacy of the Election Commission in curtailing political content on social media amid Model Code of Conduct; the politics around Sabarimala Temple, and the urgency to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.