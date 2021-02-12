MARKET NEWS

Meet Whitney Wolfe Herd, the 31-year-old billionaire founder of Bumble

A 31-year old female billionaire with a baby in her arms ringing Nasdaq's opening bell is a rare sight to behold. Whitney Wolfe Herd created history this week by becoming one of the youngest female CEOs to take a company public, years after she founded the woman-first dating app Bumble. The app counts prominent names such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Serena Williams as investors. Moneycontrol traces her incredible journey in this special report.

