Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Explained: Negative interest rates

In a normal scenario which we are all aware of, the borrower pays interest to the bank on the loans they get and the bank pays interest to the depositors for parking their money with them.
In a normal scenario which we are all aware of, the borrower pays interest to the bank on the loans they get and the bank pays interest to the depositors for parking their money with them.

That logic has been turned on its head in some countries, especially European countries. This is the era of negative interest rates where the bank has started to pay interest to the borrowers and is charging depositors. Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania is in conversation with Joydeep Sen, a financial planner and founder of wiseinvestor.in, to discuss this.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 08:55 pm