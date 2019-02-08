App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | RBI Cuts Repo Rate

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor Moneycontrol, explains the policy fine print and how it affects the macro-economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The monetary policy committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the repo rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 percent its sixth bi monthly policy meet.

It also changed the stance from 'calibrated tightening' to 'neutral'.

This was the maiden policy review under Shaktikanta Das as the RBI governor.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor Moneycontrol, explains the policy fine print and how it affects the macro-economy.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 09:51 pm

tags #Economy #Macro@Moneycontrol #MPC #RBI #video

