Macro@Moneycontrol | RBI Cuts Repo Rate

The monetary policy committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the repo rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 percent its sixth bi monthly policy meet.

It also changed the stance from 'calibrated tightening' to 'neutral'.

This was the maiden policy review under Shaktikanta Das as the RBI governor.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor Moneycontrol, explains the policy fine print and how it affects the macro-economy.