Explained | Why the rich are getting richer during COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how pandemics add to the prosperity of companies helping the rich get richer
A Financial Times' list of businesses that performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic suggests, in terms of equity value-added, several big and established companies prospered despite the tough conditions, in turn, adding to the wealth of their owners.
But how do these large corporations maintain dominant positions while small and medium enterprises struggle to stay afloat?Watch this edition of the Explained series to find out why rich continue to get richer during pandemics.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 11:45 am