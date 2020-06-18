Explained | Parotta: The richer cousin of the plain chapati

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what is a parotta and why is it different from roti for the tax authorities.
The Authority for Advance Rulings' (AAR) Karnataka bench has ordered that packaged parottas will attract Goods & Services Tax (GST) of 18 percent.
In October 2019, Bengaluru-based ID Fresh Foods approached the AAR in Karnataka to seek clarity if whole wheat parottas and Malabar parottas should be classified under Chapter 1905.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what parotta is and why it is different from roti for the tax authorities.
Watch the video for more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 02:26 pm