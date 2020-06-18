Explained | Parotta: The richer cousin of the plain chapati

The Authority for Advance Rulings' (AAR) Karnataka bench has ordered that packaged parottas will attract Goods & Services Tax (GST) of 18 percent.

In October 2019, Bengaluru-based ID Fresh Foods approached the AAR in Karnataka to seek clarity if whole wheat parottas and Malabar parottas should be classified under Chapter 1905.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what parotta is and why it is different from roti for the tax authorities.