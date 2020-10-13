172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-heres-how-youtube-plans-to-compete-with-e-retailers-like-amazon-and-alibaba-5958111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Here's how YouTube plans to compete with e-retailers like Amazon and Alibaba

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why Google's YouTube is looking to convert its product videos into a click-and-buy opportunity

Moneycontrol News

Google is working to soon enable e-commerce options on YouTube.

YouTubers who review a variety of products from cosmetics to mobile phones are being asked to use a YouTube software to tag featured products.

Also Watch | Is live streaming the future of e-retail?

Close

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why YouTube is looking to convert its product videos into a click-and-buy opportunity.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #Explained #Google #videos #YouTube

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.