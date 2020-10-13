Explained | Here's how YouTube plans to compete with e-retailers like Amazon and Alibaba

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains why Google's YouTube is looking to convert its product videos into a click-and-buy opportunity
Google is working to soon enable e-commerce options on YouTube.
YouTubers who review a variety of products from cosmetics to mobile phones are being asked to use a YouTube software to tag featured products.
