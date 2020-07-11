App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | COVID-19 puts WHO’s credibility in an ICU; can it recover?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what has hurt WHO's credibility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On December 31, 2019, China alerted the World Health Organisation about several cases of pneumonia-like illness from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province.

But, it was not made clear by the World Health Organisation (WHO) if the virus is capable of human-to-human transmission until January 22.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what has hurt WHO's credibility.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 10:11 am

tags #coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.