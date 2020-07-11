Explained | COVID-19 puts WHO’s credibility in an ICU; can it recover?

On December 31, 2019, China alerted the World Health Organisation about several cases of pneumonia-like illness from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province.

But, it was not made clear by the World Health Organisation (WHO) if the virus is capable of human-to-human transmission until January 22.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what has hurt WHO's credibility.