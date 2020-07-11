Explained | COVID-19 puts WHO’s credibility in an ICU; can it recover?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what has hurt WHO's credibility.
On December 31, 2019, China alerted the World Health Organisation about several cases of pneumonia-like illness from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province.
But, it was not made clear by the World Health Organisation (WHO) if the virus is capable of human-to-human transmission until January 22.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what has hurt WHO's credibility.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 10:11 am