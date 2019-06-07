Editor's Take | Post Azim-era, can Rishad lead Wipro to new heights?

With Azim Premji stepping down from the position of executive chairman of Wipro the lasting legacy of him is that of a entrepreneur as well as a philanthropist.

From selling Vanaspati oil to making the 4th largest IT company Azim Premji is handing down the company to his son Rishad Premji who has been in Wipro for more than a decade.

Stanford Masters talks to Prince Thomas about Wipro CEO Azim Premji handing over to his son Rishad and what would be the impact.