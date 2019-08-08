App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 07:50 PM IST

Editor's Take | Is the current economic slowdown similar to the 2008 crisis?

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury to find out how the slowdown 2019 is different from the financial crisis of 2008.

Moneycontrol News

As soon as a slowdown was spotted in the country's economic growth in the current year, there were parallels drawn with the economic crisis of 2008.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out how the slowdown in 2019 is different from the financial crisis of 2008.

Watch the video for more

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #2008 crisis #economic slowdown #Economy #India #video

