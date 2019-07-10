Editor's Take | Indigo promoters spat out in the open; SEBI steps in

SEBI has been forced to intervene in a spat between promoters of Indigo Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal who made serious allegations against each other.

While Gangwal claims that the agreement between promoters gives Bhatia too much control and that he has used that for some questionable transactions, Bhatia says that Gangwal and his group are trying to take over the airline and that Gangwal kept Indigo hostage by not participating in the buying of planes.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan talks about the future of the airline.