Editor's Take | Cabinet approves amendments to Aadhaar laws

Priyanka Sahay chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand how voluntary use would help companies reduce costs.
The Cabinet cleared the Aadhaar Amendment bill that will allow voluntary use of the Aadhaar card.
This comes after the Supreme Court had ruled that private companies cannot use Aadhaar detail. The government had earlier introduced an ordinance but couldn't pass it in the Lok Sabha due to lack of time.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 09:04 pm