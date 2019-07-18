App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Cabinet approves amendment to IBC Bill

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with Ravi Krishnan to find out more about the amendments to the key bill.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On July 17, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Bill.

The amendment places greater emphasis on the need for time-bound disposal of cases at the application stage itself, including a deadline of 330 days for the completion of an insolvent company's resolution process.

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of the term of the 15th Finance Commission up to November 30.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out more about the amendments to the bill.

Watch the video for more. 
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 07:11 pm

