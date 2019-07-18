Editor's Take | Cabinet approves amendment to IBC Bill

On July 17, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Bill.

The amendment places greater emphasis on the need for time-bound disposal of cases at the application stage itself, including a deadline of 330 days for the completion of an insolvent company's resolution process.

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of the term of the 15th Finance Commission up to November 30.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out more about the amendments to the bill.