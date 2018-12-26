App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 06:55 PM IST

Editor's Take | Anti-Profiteering rules: What does it mean?

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss NAA ruling, its impact on HUL's financials and more.

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has slapped a hefty penalty of Rs 383 crore on consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on the grounds of not passing benefits of GST rate cuts to consumers.

Under the GST-related laws, the government has introduced an anti-profiteering clause to ensure businesses transfer the benefit of input tax credit to the consumers by 'commensurate reduction in prices'.

First Published on Dec 26, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #Editor's Take #GST #Hindustan Unilever Ltd #National Anti-profiteering Authority #video

