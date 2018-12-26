Editor's Take | Anti-Profiteering rules: What does it mean?

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has slapped a hefty penalty of Rs 383 crore on consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on the grounds of not passing benefits of GST rate cuts to consumers.

Under the GST-related laws, the government has introduced an anti-profiteering clause to ensure businesses transfer the benefit of input tax credit to the consumers by 'commensurate reduction in prices'.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss NAA ruling, its impact on HUL's financials and more.