Change needed at an individual level to transform India: MoS Pratap Chandra Sarangi

In conversation with Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry, about his journey to the Parliament. He talks about being a man who lives by the ideal of 'Simple Living and High Thinking' to having been assigned a ministry in the current government and how the whole shift came about as a surprise to him. He stresses upon the need to focus attention to the problem of unemployment which plagues the nation at this point. Also, in this context, he discusses the role that MSMEs and other allied sectors can play in bridging the gap between the number of people seeking employment and the opportunities available.