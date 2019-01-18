App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Use declines to add fresh long positions

There may be an extension of the recent upmove towards 11000 and rally towards 11200, 11300 going ahead.

Nifty finally crossed the hurdle of 10880 on closing basis. There has been a decent long formation, however when the market was correcting there wasn't any major shorting happening.


There has been decent writing happening in 10600, 10700 Put Options and no unwinding was seen in the particular Strikes.


There may be an extension of the recent upmove towards 11000 and rally towards 11200, 11300 going ahead.

Advise trading to use declines to add fresh longs in the Index. One can also buy 11000 Call Option for the coming week.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 01:56 pm

