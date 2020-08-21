Big Story | Kerala startup's video conference solution set to replace Zoom at govt offices

Kerala-based startup Techgentsia Software Solutions has won the government's 'Grand Innovation Challenge' for developing a video conferencing solution that is set to replace Zoom and Google Meet in government offices.

In addition to Techgentsia, the jury also selected products developed by three applicants namely Jaipur-based Sarv Webs Pvt, Hyderabad-based PeopleLink Unified Communications Pvt and Chennai-based Instrive Softlabs Pvt as potential products.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out what the new video conferencing software has in store for users and whether it addresses the security flaws of Zoom. She also shares how the government has been and will support these four companies to take on video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet.