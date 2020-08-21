172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|big-story-kerala-startups-video-conference-solution-set-to-replace-zoom-at-govt-offices-5738531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Kerala startup's video conference solution set to replace Zoom at govt offices

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out what the new video conferencing software has in store for users and whether it addresses the security flaws of Zoom

Moneycontrol News

Kerala-based startup Techgentsia Software Solutions has won the government's 'Grand Innovation Challenge' for developing a video conferencing solution that is set to replace Zoom and Google Meet in government offices.

In addition to Techgentsia, the jury also selected products developed by three applicants namely Jaipur-based Sarv Webs Pvt, Hyderabad-based PeopleLink Unified Communications Pvt and Chennai-based Instrive Softlabs Pvt as potential products.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out what the new video conferencing software has in store for users and whether it addresses the security flaws of Zoom. She also shares how the government has been and will support these four companies to take on video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:14 pm

tags #big story #India #Technology #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.