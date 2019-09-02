App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Worst August for auto cos in 18 years

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the sales of various segments of auto industry and the reasons for drag in sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is the worst August for auto companies in 18 years.

Auto sales weakened further across the board as all major automakers reported a sharp fall in sales for the month of August.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the sales of various segments of auto industry and the reasons for drag in sales.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Auto #Business #video

