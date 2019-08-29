App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Will RBI's surplus transfer provide a boost to markets?

The transfer sum comprises of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a surplus transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, following an approval of the Jalan panel's recommendations.

The transfer sum comprises of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) that was adopted at the central board meet.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis of whether the latest windfall from the RBI could result in any gains for the equity market.

Watch the video for more.

