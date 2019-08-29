3-Point Analysis | Will RBI's surplus transfer provide a boost to markets?

On August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a surplus transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, following an approval of the Jalan panel's recommendations.

The transfer sum comprises of Rs 1.23 lakh crore of surplus for the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) that was adopted at the central board meet.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis of whether the latest windfall from the RBI could result in any gains for the equity market.

