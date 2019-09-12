3-Point Analysis | Why should you increase investment in gold now?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on why you should increase allocation of the yellow metal in your portfolio.
Gold has surged nearly 20 percent in 2019 while Sensex has risen 3 percent in the same period.
With fears of an economic slowdown, gold is a pick which will provide stability.Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on why you should increase allocation of the yellow metal in your portfolio.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 05:47 pm