3 Point Analysis | Which countries have been impacted the most by coronavirus

There have been over 13 lakh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, across the world, including over 74,000 deaths, as of April 8. The novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic has led to a lockdown across the globe, forcing billions out of work.

The US has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 3,63,321, with more than 11,000 people dead due to the coronavirus. Spain has recorded the second-highest number of cases at 1,35,032 cases. The first nation to impose a lockdown is the third country with the highest number of cases of 1,32,547 cases.

To know more about the three most impacted countries, watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra