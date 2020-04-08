App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Which countries have been impacted the most by coronavirus

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the three most impacted countries from COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There have been over 13 lakh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, across the world, including over 74,000 deaths, as of April 8. The novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic has led to a lockdown across the globe, forcing billions out of work.

The US has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 3,63,321, with more than 11,000 people dead due to the coronavirus. Spain has recorded the second-highest number of cases at 1,35,032 cases. The first nation to impose a lockdown is the third country with the highest number of cases of 1,32,547 cases.

To know more about the three most impacted countries, watch this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #coronavirus #Economy #video #world

