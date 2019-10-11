3-Point Analysis | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank post Q2 results

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and shares an outlook on the stock.
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a 50% year on year increase in its Q2 standalone net profit due to higher net interest income and other income.
Net interest income grew by 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter (32 percent YoY) to Rs 2,909.5 crore in Q2.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and shares an outlook on the stock.
