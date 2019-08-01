3-Point Analysis | US Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points

In this episode of 3 Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the cause and effects of the rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time in over a decade citing global economic slowdown and muted inflation.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said that there is no immediate threat to the country's economy, and the risks are related to foreign policies. Nonetheless, the US market plunged following the Fed announcement.In this episode of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the cause and effects of the rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 07:00 pm