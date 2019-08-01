App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | US Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points

In this episode of 3 Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the cause and effects of the rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time in over a decade citing global economic slowdown and muted inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said that there is no immediate threat to the country's economy, and the risks are related to foreign policies. Nonetheless, the US market plunged following the Fed announcement.

In this episode of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains the cause and effects of the rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Economy #Federal Reserve #global economy #Jerome Powell #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.